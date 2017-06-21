Convicted Hub City killer denied appeal

A convicted Hattiesburg killer was denied an appeal for his second murder conviction by the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

Jarius Collins, 32, tried to appeal his second conviction for the murder of Ebony Jenkins, a Crystal Springs native.

Collins was first found guilty of Jenkins' murder in April 2013.

That conviction was overturned in August 2015 when The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that the court failed to suppress Collins’ statement to police after he invoked his right to counsel. They also ruled further error was made by allowing Hattiesburg Police Detective Casey Sims to testify as a lay witness regarding cell phone location technology, when such opinion requires the witness be qualified as an expert.

He was retried in May 2016 and found guilty again.

Collins was also convicted of a weapons charge in connection to the case.

Collins was an “acquaintance” of Jenkins, and when she failed to show up for work, family member’s contacted police. Jenkins was found dead Dec. 9, 2011, in a wooded area off West 7th Street in Hattiesburg.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said Jenkins’ autopsy revealed that she had been shot twice in the back.

According to the decision, Collins will remain in prison for the rest of his life without eligibility for parole or early release.

