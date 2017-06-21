Free yoga class for International Yoga Day - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Free yoga class for International Yoga Day

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Greenhouse Yoga offers free class for International Yoga Day. Source: Greenhouse Yoga. Greenhouse Yoga offers free class for International Yoga Day. Source: Greenhouse Yoga.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Greenhouse Yoga is offering a free class from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for International Yoga Day.

The studio asks participants to donate to the Laughs 4 Life Foundation in lieu of payment.

Laughs 4 Life is an annual comedy show fundraiser that brings awareness and funds to cancer research.

Hattiesburg native, Kent Oliver, started the organization in 2016. He was diagnosed with a cancer like Multiple Myeloma.

Last year, over $124,000 was raised for cancer.

The Saenger Theater will host this year's fundraiser on August 1.

Click here for more information on the foundation. 

