Free yoga class for International Yoga Day

Greenhouse Yoga is offering a free class from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for International Yoga Day.

The studio asks participants to donate to the Laughs 4 Life Foundation in lieu of payment.

Laughs 4 Life is an annual comedy show fundraiser that brings awareness and funds to cancer research.

Hattiesburg native, Kent Oliver, started the organization in 2016. He was diagnosed with a cancer like Multiple Myeloma.

Last year, over $124,000 was raised for cancer.

The Saenger Theater will host this year's fundraiser on August 1.

Click here for more information on the foundation.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.