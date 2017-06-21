VIDEO: 4-year-old found safe after brief search, reunited with family

A missing 4-year-old in Lamar County was found safe this morning.

The little boy went missing for about an hour near 4th Street and Sam Rayburn Drive.

Around 8 a.m. his mother was changing her baby when she said she heard the front door close. She then noticed her son was missing.

Northeast Lamar Fire Rescue and the Lamar County Sheriff's Department assisted in the search for the 4-year-old.

He was found knocking on a neighbor's house down the road.

His mother described the hour that he went missing as "one of the most terrifying moments" of her life.

