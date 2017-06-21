FIRST ALERT: Tornado & Flooding Threat from Cindy

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning (6/20/17), Cindy was located about 170 miles south-southwest of Morgan City, Louisiana.

The latest data from the Hurricane Hunters show that the winds have dropped back down to 50 mph.

Cindy is still moving northwest at 10 miles per hour.

The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued east of the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Cindy is expected to make Landfall overnight tonight into early Thursday morning near the Louisiana / Texas border.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all our counties along and south of US Highway 98 until 7 p.m.

Short-lived, spin-up tornadoes will be possible as rain bands rotate around Cindy this afternoon and evening. This is fairly common with landfalling tropical systems.

These type of tornadoes are generally very weak, on the order of EF-0 to EF-1.



Heavy rainfall is a big concern for us here the Pine Belt. The entire area remains under a Flash Flood Watch through early Friday Morning. We've already picked up between 1-3 inches of rain across the area overnight.

We can still see an additional 2-5 inches on top of what we have already received as more rain bands moves though. River and creeks are already swollen and some could spill out of their bank.

Wind gusts between 15 – 30 miles per hour will continue to be possible today and tonight.

Cindy still has a lopsided appearance on satellite since most of the thunderstorms are on the northern and eastern sides of the system. The low-level circulation is still exposed but we have some storms developing around the circulation over the past several hours.

Things are still developing and the forecast could change so be sure to stay tuned for the latest information from the First Alert Weather Team.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

