Forecast: More heavy rain expected today.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to be the main focus of our ongoing weather. 

Several inches of have fallen in portions of the area in the last 24 hours and the entire viewing area is under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday.

Rain amounts over the next 24 hours will vary from 1 to possibly 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. If you live near a flood prone area please keep up with the latest forecasts.

We will continue to see a good chance for heavy rain for the next 24 hours  but fortunately our rain chances will slowly decrease towards the weekend.

We will continue to monitor the storm and keep you posted.

    For the first time since the Mississippi Integrated Basic Education and Skills Training program was implemented at Jones County Junior College two years ago, six students graduated from the new Health Care Assistants program. 

    Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to impact our weather for the next several days here in South Mississippi with heavy rain and breezy conditions. The storm is currently 170 mile south of Morgan City, Louisiana and is moving NW at 8 mph with 60 mph winds. It is expected to make landfall in western Louisiana early Thursday morning. The storm is quite large with most of the showers and thunderstorms well to the east of the center which is what is causing our weather problems.
    Summer is a dangerous time for teenagers behind the wheel, according to AAA. 

