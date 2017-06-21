Forecast: More heavy rain expected today.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to be the main focus of our ongoing weather.

Several inches of have fallen in portions of the area in the last 24 hours and the entire viewing area is under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday.

Rain amounts over the next 24 hours will vary from 1 to possibly 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. If you live near a flood prone area please keep up with the latest forecasts.

We will continue to see a good chance for heavy rain for the next 24 hours but fortunately our rain chances will slowly decrease towards the weekend.

We will continue to monitor the storm and keep you posted.