Tropical Storm Cindy Update

Tropical Storm Cindy will continue to impact our weather for the next several days here in South Mississippi with heavy rain and breezy conditions. The storm is currently 170 mile south of Morgan City, Louisiana and is moving NW at 8 mph with 60 mph winds. It is expected to make landfall in western Louisiana early Thursday morning. The storm is quite large with most of the showers and thunderstorms well to the east of the center which is what is causing our weather problems. Rainfall amounts in our area will range from 3-8 inches with possibly higher totals in spots. Please keep up with the latest forecasts if you live in areas that are prone to flooding.