Officials send stern warning to teen drivers

By Quentis Jones, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Summer is a dangerous time for teenagers behind the wheel, according to AAA.

The time period between Memorial Day and Labor Days is whats known as the 100 Deadliest Days for Teens.

Officials said this is the time when teens will most likely be killed or injured while behind the wheel.

Brent Barfield said hes very concerned about young drivers because they lack experience, so its especially important to buckle up and pay attention to the road.

You have to stay focused when youre behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. Always operate a vehicle with your headlights on, and put you phone down, Barfield explained.

