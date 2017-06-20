Farm Bureau national president visits South Mississippi farmers

Zippy Duvall (left), president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, tours the B & M Blueberry Farm and Packing Facility in Lumberton Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.

The head of the nation's largest general farm organization was in the Pine Belt Tuesday meeting local farmers.

Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, toured the B & M Blueberry Farm and Packing Facility in Lumberton and he also spoke at a Farm Bureau banquet in Jasper County.

He also visited other parts of Mississippi during what he called a fact-finding tour, to help make farms better and stronger.

"It's listening to issues and really taking stories from the farm to Washington, D.C., sharing it with Congressmen, Senators, the President of the United States or the USDA, whoever might need to hear that story," Duvall said.

Duvall, a cattle and chicken farmer from Georgia, said the number one issue facing agriculture is farm labor.

And he said his organization favors comprehensive immigration reform as a way of addressing the problem.

"We need to secure our border, we need to fix our Visa system to allow people to come here and work, particularly our interests as working in agriculture and then, we need to track those folks and make sure they abide by our laws and do the right thing and pay taxes while they're here," he said.

While in Mississippi, Duvall is also meeting with cotton and catfish farmers.

He is in his first term as president of the organization.

