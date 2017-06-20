MEMA brings first installment of 250k grant to county

Forrest County officials now have more money to help with long-term recovery efforts after the January tornado.

Today, MEMA gave officials the first installment of a $250,000 grant meant to help rebuild homes in areas affected by the deadly twister.

“Today we are very honored and privileged to address the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to administer what we call a grant in the amount of $250,000 that will go essentially towards a long term recovery effort,” said MEMA deputy state coordinating officer Todd DeMuth. "Through our funding mechanism we are allowed up to $250,000 per event to cover costs for materials for rebuild on residential structures throughout the affected area and that’s what we are here to do today, to deliver the first installment of the $250,000.”

MEMA says the money will be given by the county to a local 501c that will disperse the money to the individuals.

"Ultimately what the goal of this grant is to do is to get the citizen, the impacted or affected citizen that is trying to get their home rebuilt to get them back in their home, again the whole purpose is to make the citizen whole again," DeMuth said.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.