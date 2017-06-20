FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Tropical Storm Cindy Tuesday afternoon update

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows that Tropical Storm Cindy is stationary in the Gulf of Mexico with sustained wind speeds at 45 mph. Center of circulation is located at 25.7 N 90.6 W, and the storm is forecast to move slowly to the northwest in the next 12 hours.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for the entire Louisiana coastline. Cindy is expected to make landfall Thursday morning, bringing steady rainfall to most of the southeast. The storm will then begin to shift its track to the northeast by Thursday afternoon, where it will begin to downgrade into a tropical depression by Friday.

Rainfall from this system is still expected to range from three to eight inches across the Pine Belt, with locally heavier amount - up to 12 inches - possible. Rain will continue during the next 48 hours before tapering into showers.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

