Accident slowing traffic on I-59

A crash on Interstate 59 Northbound at U.S. 49 North is slowing traffic several several miles.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the Northbound left lane at Exit 67 B toward Jackson is blocked, and its traffic map shows cars backed up to Exit 65 at Hardy Street.

MDOT cameras show traffic is slowly flowing. You can map the the delay here.

