Thieves scam Ellisville couple out of $100,000

A Publisher’s Clearing House scam is responsible for one local couple losing $100,00 over six years.

Ted and Scheran Underwood said they first received the calls in 2011. The caller identified himself as “Jack Walton" and told the couple that they won over $3.8 million and two Mercedes Benz vehicles.

The caller told the couple that in order to receive the prize, they have to send money through Walmart.

“They talk nice to you, but when you tell them you don’t have the money, they want you to borrow the money,” Scheran said.

If the criminals don’t get the money, Scheran said they get aggressive.

“They call you a liar," Scheran said. "They tell you that you don’t want the money or the vehicles."

The couple has gone to law enforcement for help, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do. Now the couple wants to get the word out to help other people.

“I just want people to be aware of it, so they don’t do what we did,” Scheran said.

Bridgette Wiggins at the Attorney General’s office gave some tips on what to do if you receive a suspicious phone call.

“If you have been contacted regarding a prize but they ask you for money, that should be red flag that it is likely a scam,” Wiggins said.

If you feel like you have been a victim of a scam report it to the Attorney General’s office.

“If you ever receive a phone call, email or text message that makes you feel uncomfortable in any way, the best thing to do is ignore it until you can verify it,” Wiggins said.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.