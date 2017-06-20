Forrest General Healthcare Foundation hosting second 'Win This Car' Raffle

The Forrest General Cancer Center is benefiting from the second annual Win This Car Raffle held by the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation.



The prize is a 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L. Only 1000 tickets will be sold and tickets are $75 each.



The winner will be drawn at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Vardaman Honda, but you do not have to be present to win.



Tickets went on sale Tuesday, June 20 and so far, more than 70 have been sold.



For ticket information, go online to www.forresthealth.org/winthiscar.

