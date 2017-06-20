Scholar athletes recognized in Jones County

Twelve scholar athletes were recognized in Laurel today at the annual coaches education luncheon.

The event was held by the Sports Medicine department of South Central Regional Medical Center and recognized upcoming seniors that were nominated by their coaches, counselors and sports medicine staff for what they do on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

The guest speaker was Beau Lowery, director of rehabilitation for the New Orleans Saints. "Some of the inside stuff as far as, a lot of people think just Gatorade and water but it's a little bit more than that," Lowery said. "Setting athletes up at the beginning of the week not just the night before competition. So just giving them good take Home information that they will be able to use for their student athletes."

Six area schools were represented mostly from Jones county, except for Stringer HS.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.