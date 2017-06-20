Pep's Point open, operating after flash flooding - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pep's Point open, operating after flash flooding

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Connect
Pep's Point working on dam reconstruction. Source: Jac Bedrossian. Pep's Point working on dam reconstruction. Source: Jac Bedrossian.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

After ten days, Pep's Point Water Park Adventures has reopened following flash flooding. 

This video of one RV camper at the park went viral when it was swept up by flash floods. Two other RVs, in addition to kayaks, canoes and picnic tables were also washed away. Pep Point's owner Angie Myers said she hasn't seen anything like this in the past 38 years.

Myers said the water rose and receded in the span of two hours. She called the floods a "freak incident."

"I didn't believe it was possible to reopen when I first saw the damage," Myers said. "We managed, but with God's help."

The water park is in the process of reconstructing one of the dams on site. It's also moving "loose items," like canoes, kayaks and picnic tables to higher grounds before the bad weather starts this week.

Pep's Point plans on staying open this week, and Myers said they'll only close if lightening strikes.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Where is Waldo? Pine Belt woman seeks ironically named peacock

    Where is Waldo? Pine Belt woman seeks ironically named peacock

    Where is Waldo? Pine Belt woman seeks ironically named peacock

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-06-20 20:12:33 GMT
    Have you seen Waldo? Source: Audrey JacksonHave you seen Waldo? Source: Audrey Jackson

    Where is Waldo? Well, he isn't wearing red stripes.  

    More >>

    Where is Waldo? Well, he isn't wearing red stripes.  

    More >>

  • Pep's Point open, operating after flash flooding

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:43 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:43:44 GMT
    Pep's Point working on dam reconstruction. Source: Jac Bedrossian.Pep's Point working on dam reconstruction. Source: Jac Bedrossian.

    After ten days, Pep's Point Water Park Adventures reopened.  This video of one RV camper at the park went viral when it was swept up by flash floods. 2 other RV's in addition to kayaks, canoes and picnic tables were also washed away. Pep Point's owner, Angie Myers, said she hasn't seen anything like this in the past 38 years. Myers said the water rose and receded in the span of two hours. She called the floods a "freak incident." "I didn't believe it was po...

    More >>

    After ten days, Pep's Point Water Park Adventures reopened.  This video of one RV camper at the park went viral when it was swept up by flash floods. 2 other RV's in addition to kayaks, canoes and picnic tables were also washed away. Pep Point's owner, Angie Myers, said she hasn't seen anything like this in the past 38 years. Myers said the water rose and receded in the span of two hours. She called the floods a "freak incident." "I didn't believe it was po...

    More >>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Greene Co. missing teens spotted, still need help locating

    UPDATE: Greene Co. missing teens spotted, still need help locating

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-06-20 19:33:59 GMT
    Claudia Landrum (pictured first) and Kaelyn Smith (Pictured last) were reported as runaways on Saturday. Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Department.Claudia Landrum (pictured first) and Kaelyn Smith (Pictured last) were reported as runaways on Saturday. Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Department.

    The Greene County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating two runaway teens.  

    More >>

    The Greene County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating two runaway teens.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly