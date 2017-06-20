Concert lineup announced for Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Concert lineup announced for Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series

The Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series’ lineup of artists will perform at Chain Park each Friday at 7 p.m. from July 7 to Sept. 8. Photo courtesy of Southern Miss The Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series’ lineup of artists will perform at Chain Park each Friday at 7 p.m. from July 7 to Sept. 8. Photo courtesy of Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The lineup of artists for the Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series was announced on Tuesday.

Artists will be performing outdoor concerts at Chain Park on Fridays at 7 p.m. from July 7 to Sept. 8. The family-friendly events are free to the public and will feature talented musical artists while also celebrating Mississippi's bicentennial, according to a press release from the University of Southern Mississippi.  

"The lineup features artists who are exceptional in their own right, including Grammy nominated artists and those who have been featured internationally as well as on late night television,” said Jonathan Pluskota, assistant professor in the School of Mass Communication and Journalism at The University of Southern Mississippi and producer of the Levitt AMP Hattiesburg Music Series. 

The series begins on July 7 with soul/folk artist Teneia. Other featured artists include:

  • Blues artist Vasti Jackson on July 14
  • Alternative rock artist Roadkill Ghost Choir on July 21
  • Roots rock artist Blue Mother Tupelo on July 28
  • Brass band Southern Comfort on Aug. 4
  • Blues artist Cedric Burnside on Aug. 11
  • Latin funk artist Los PoBoyCitos on Aug. 18
  • American folk artist Bronwynne Brent on Aug. 25
  • Rock blues artist Alvin Youngblood Hart on Sept. 1
  • Southern rock artist Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires on Sept. 8

The public is encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and food vendors will be present. Chain Park is located at Chain Park at Twin Forks. 

The series is sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, which helps fund free concerts across the nation so that communities can inject life into underused public spaces, according to the press release. 

"In addition we will have opening acts that feature local talent making it a fun-filled night every Friday for 10 weeks," Pluskota said. "This will be an excellent way to celebrate community and the music that makes Mississippi."

Hattiesburg became one of 15 small to mid-sized cities across the nation to receive a Levitt AMP grant award last January. For full concert schedule and info visit http://levittamp.org/Hattiesburg.

