FGH Healthcare Foundation holding raffle for new car; proceeds benefit cancer care projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Starting Tuesday, June 20, the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation will begin selling tickets for a chance to win a 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L. Tickets are $75 each, and only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The winning ticket will be drawn Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 6:00 p.m at Vardaman Honda. Proceeds from this year's Win This Car will benefit the Forrest General Cancer Center.

With the need for cancer care growing, the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation is broadening their fundraising efforts to include The Healing Garden, a Patient Navigation Services Program and the New Forrest General Infusion Center and Family Waiting Area all located at the Forrest General Cancer Center.

The Healing Garden at Forrest General's Cancer Center will offer patients, loved ones and visitors a quiet, outdoor space away from treatment areas. The Garden will be open to all, every day from dawn to dusk. Its purpose is to help reduce the stresses of illness and hospitalization by encouraging calm, comfort, and relaxation.

The Patient Navigation Services Program will help guide patients on their journeys from screenings to treatment to follow-up care. The Patient Navigator will educate patients and their families and coordinate consistent care between individual patients and the various healthcare providers.

The Infusion Center will be expanded and updated to offer an array of amenities in a relaxing environment. For enhanced patient comfort, this area will include infusion bays that offer patients more privacy when desired. The Infusion Center along with the new Family Waiting Area, will foster healing by providing views of the beautiful Healing Garden and giving space for a peaceful respite from the day's activities.

"Now that construction of the infusion center and waiting area has begun, we're turning our fundraising efforts to the next part of this project- the Healing Garden and the Patient Navigation Services Program. We're happy to provide our donors with yet another opportunity to win a beautiful new car," said Martha Dearman, executive director of the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation.

Participants may order tickets online using a credit card by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2017 by visiting forresthealth.org/winthiscar or by mailing a completed order form with $75 payment to Forrest General Healthcare Foundation, P.O. Box 19010, Hattiesburg, MS 39404, postmarked by Friday, August 25, 2017. Tickets will also be on sale at the Foundation office at 125 S. 28th Ave., Suite 149, Hattiesburg, until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2016. For a full list of terms and conditions or for more information about Win This Car, visit forresthealth.org/winthiscar .