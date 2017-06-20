FIRST ALERT: Tropical storm Cindy forms in the Gulf

The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to watch Tropical Storm Cindy in the Gulf.

Cindy was formed at 12:30 p.m. Central time.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning (6/20/17), the system was located about 265 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana. It had sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and was moving northwest at 10 miles per hour .

The system has a very ragged appearance on satellite as it continue to battle the effects of the strong wind shear in the Gulf. The low-level circulation is still exposed and most of the thunderstorms are on the northern and eastern sides of the system. This is hampering further development of the system, which will keep it weak.

Heavy rainfall is a big concern for us here the Pine Belt. Models are projecting between 3-8 inches across the Pine Belt with higher amounts possible in localized areas. This could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and along creeks and rivers. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all counties along and south of US Highway 84. Wind gusts between 15 – 40 miles per hour will be possible. We also can't rule out an isolated brief spin-up tornado in our coastal counties.

Things are still developing and the forecast could change so be sure to stay tuned for the latest information from the First Alert Weather Team.

You can find the latest information on our WDAM First Alert Weather app and though our social media accounts.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

