FIRST ALERT: Some local rivers forecast to enter flood stage

As flash flood watches go into effect for the majority of Pine Belt counties, emergency management agencies help residents to prepare for potential flood dangers.

The forecast for rainfall continues to increase for South Mississippi.

Rivers, which are already swollen from the rain over the past few weeks, are anticipated to rise during the next 48 hours. Some will enter Minor Flood Stage, while others may enter Moderate Flood Stage.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Three is estimated to bring South Mississippi between three and six inches of rain with certain areas possibly realizing up to 12 inches.

The rain will begin as early as this afternoon and stick around through Thursday morning. After that point the rainfall will transition into more showers and occasional thunderstorms with lighter amounts.

For extra details about specific river forecasts, head to Nick's Blog.

If you live along a local river now is the time to plan for what you would do if the river near you begins to rise.

Make a checklist, now:

Secure loose items around your home.

Collect the things you need if you were to evacuate.

Prepare around your house with sandbags and check on retaining walls.

A few terms to remember from the National Weather Service:

Flood Watch: Flooding in your area is possible. You should leave or be prepared to move to higher ground immediately upon short notice. Tune in to NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards, local radio, and/or television stations for information and monitor alert notifications.

Flood Warning: Flooding is occurring or is about to occur soon. If advised to evacuate, do so immediately.

Flash Flood Watch: Flash flooding is possible. You should leave or be prepared to move to higher ground upon short notice. Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards, local radio, and/or television stations for information and monitor alert notifications

Flash Flood Warning: A flash flood is occurring or about to occur. Seek higher ground immediately.

Evacuation Order: If the danger is significant, local authorities may issue an evacuation notice to alert residents that flooding will be or is occurring and it is important to leave the area. Evacuation orders vary by state and community, and may range from voluntary to mandatory. When authorities issue a mandatory evacuation notice, leave the area immediately

For more information on preparing for a flood, check out this information from FEMA.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

