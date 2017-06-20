Pine Belt counties provide sandbags for potential flooding

Click here to learn more about the WDAM News and Weather apps for Android and Apple devices.

As flash flood watches go into effect for the majority of Pine Belt counties, emergency management agencies are helping residents prepare for potential flood dangers.

The following areas in WDAM's viewing area are under flash flood watches beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday: Forrest, Lamar, Wayne, Jones, Jefferson Davis, Perry, Marion, and Covington.

Emergency management officials in the following locations said they will give out sandbags to residents to use during the flash flood watch.

LAMAR COUNTY: 196 Central Industrial Row, Purvis, MS 39367

8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(providing sandbags only)

MARION COUNTY: 502 Courthouse Square, Columbia, MS 39429

8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(providing bags and sand to residents)

COVINGTON COUNTY: 502 S. Arrington Ave. Collins, MS 39428

8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(providing sandbags only)

WAYNE COUNTY: 615 Court St. Waynesboro, MS 39428

All day (Officials prefer you pick up during daylight hours)

(providing sandbags with potential help from Public Works)

Those counties not listed above are either not providing sandbags, or are waiting for more developments during the storm to order them.

If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county's Emergency Management Agency here.

