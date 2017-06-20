Adult, child injured in two-vehicle accident in Jones County

An adult and a child was injured in a wreck in Jones County. Source: JCFC

A two vehicle accident Monday afternoon left one adult and one child injured.

At 3:13 p.m., Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Indian Springs Road.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters found two vehicles, an SUV and a pickup truck, blocking one lane of the road.

The SUV sustained damage to its rear-end and the pickup truck had some damage to its front-end. According to reports, there were three children and one adult in the SUV; the adult and one of the children were transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of what was believed to be minor injuries.

The adult driver of the pickup truck appeared to be uninjured and refused transport to the hospital. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Emergency personnel on scene included Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna and Jones County Public Information Officer.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.