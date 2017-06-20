One charged with burglary in Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

One charged with burglary in Laurel

Kyle Dean. Source: LPD Kyle Dean. Source: LPD
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A Laurel man has been charged with burglary in connection to an incident on East 14th Street. 

According to Laurel police, Kyle Devone Dean, 59, was charged after a victim reported he had stolen several household items from their residence over the weekend.  

Dean was arrested on Monday on Susie B. Ruffin Avenue, and had his bond set at $15,000. 

