Forecast: Heavy rain expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

Obviously all eyes are now on the low pressure area in the Gulf of Mexico!

This system will begin to spread heavy rains and scattered thunderstorms beginning later today into the Pine Belt and this is likely to be the case for the next several days.

At this time the system is just and area of low pressure but may form into a tropical depression or tropical storm during the next day or so as it slowly moves northwest towards the western Louisiana coast. It is a very large system and will likely spread heavy rain from Florida panhandle all the way west into east Texas over the next several days.

Please keep up with future forecasts on this developing weather situation.