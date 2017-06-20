Forecast: Heavy rain expected in the Pine Belt.

Although some of its members were separated by continents and oceans, Lijie Zhou’s dissertation committee came together June 14 - virtually and face-to-face - to review the University of Southern Mississippi graduate student’s dissertation defense.More >>
Bobby Halford was doing what he does best - coaching - when one of his William Carey seniors flashed a cell phone in front of him with the words "NAIA Coach of the Year" on the screen. A few moments later, it was announced over the speaker system that Halford was named the 2017 NAIA Coach of the Year.
Forrest Count Emergency Management officials are working with county supervisors and Hattiesburg City Council members to put a five-year Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan in place.
