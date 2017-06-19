Pine Belt officials prepare for flooding possibility

A tropical system could bring heavy rain to the Pine Belt this week.

Lamar County Emergency Management Director James Smith said local officials held a weather briefing Monday with the National Weather Service to prepare for the possibility of heavy rain and flooding.

Residents are also preparing for the weather. Demarco Baker and his wife live in the Rawl Springs community of Forrest County, and they’re getting ready now for the unexpected.

“In a matter of three to four hours, we can flood at any time," Baker said. "We’ve got sandbags and stuff like that."

He said it’s especially bad when it rains overnight, because the kids are scared and they wake up to water under their feet.

“Waking up this last time and me getting ready to go to work and putting my feet down in water, man it was crazy,” Baker said.

Baker said they have watermarks on every single in door inside of their home because of the flooding.

Lamar County Emergency Management Director James Smith said flash flooding should not be taken lightly.

“Even in tropical weather, hurricanes everything like that, water-related deaths is the biggest one of all,” Smith said.

He said residents should always be prepared for the worst-case-scenario.

“People should kind of be self-sufficient for 72 hours," Smith said. "And what I mean by that is bottled water for drinking, any necessities you need for a 72 hour durations."

