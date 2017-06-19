Petal man facing child pornography charge - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Petal man facing child pornography charge

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Connect
Corie Kinabrew. Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office. Corie Kinabrew. Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office.
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Petal man is behind bars after deputies say they found innaproriate photos of a child on his cell phone.

Corie Kinabrew, 21, of Petal was arrested Saturday night after the Forrest County Sheriff's Office received a complaint he may be in possession of the photos, according to Investigator Nick Calico.

Calico said deputies found photos of a child under the age of 15 in a sexual nature on Kinabrew's cell phone.  Kinabrew was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office says additional charges are pending in this investigation. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Petal man facing child pornography charge

    Petal man facing child pornography charge

    Monday, June 19 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-06-19 22:52:24 GMT
    Corie Kinabrew. Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office.Corie Kinabrew. Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office.

    A Petal man is behind bars after deputies say they found innaproriate photos of a child on his cell phone. Corie Kinabrew, 21, of Petal, was arrested Saturday night after the Forrest County Sheriff's Office received a complaint he may be in possession on those photos, according to Investigator Nick Calico. Calico said deputies found photos of a child under the age of 15 in a sexual nature on Kinabrew's cell phone.  Kinabrew was charged with one count of possession of child porn...

    More >>

    A Petal man is behind bars after deputies say they found inappropriate photos of a child on his cell phone.

    More >>

  • JROTC cadets training at Camp Shelby

    JROTC cadets training at Camp Shelby

    Monday, June 19 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-06-19 22:03:29 GMT

    Hundreds of Junior ROTC cadets from across the state and Louisiana arrived to Camp Shelby on Monday to begin training exercises.  About 425 JROTC cadets from all over the state, as well as some schools from Louisiana, are participating in their annual leadership challenge training at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.  While at camp, the cadets will learn valuable life skills and team building exercises.  "It also improves their oppor...

    More >>

    Hundreds of Junior ROTC cadets from across the state and Louisiana arrived to Camp Shelby on Monday to begin training exercises.  About 425 JROTC cadets from all over the state, as well as some schools from Louisiana, are participating in their annual leadership challenge training at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.  While at camp, the cadets will learn valuable life skills and team building exercises.  "It also improves their oppor...

    More >>

  • breaking

    19 charged in Marion County drug sweep identified

    19 charged in Marion County drug sweep identified

    Monday, June 19 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-19 21:59:21 GMT
    Drug bust in Marion County nets 19 suspects behind barsDrug bust in Marion County nets 19 suspects behind bars

    The 19 people who were charged after a drug sweep in Marion County have been identified.  

    More >>

    The 19 people who were charged after a drug sweep in Marion County have been identified.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly