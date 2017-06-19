Petal man facing child pornography charge

A Petal man is behind bars after deputies say they found innaproriate photos of a child on his cell phone.

Corie Kinabrew, 21, of Petal was arrested Saturday night after the Forrest County Sheriff's Office received a complaint he may be in possession of the photos, according to Investigator Nick Calico.

Calico said deputies found photos of a child under the age of 15 in a sexual nature on Kinabrew's cell phone. Kinabrew was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office says additional charges are pending in this investigation.

