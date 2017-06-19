19 charged in Marion County drug sweep identified

The 19 people who were charged after a drug sweep in Marion County have been identified.

The following individuals were charged during the raid:

Name Charge Bond Pardeep Kumar Possession of a controlled substance $10,000 Sanjeev Kumar Possession of a controlled substance $10,000 Rykera Peters Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute $50,000 Deroge Johnson Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute $50,000 Dennis Jones Sale or transfer of a controlled substance $25,000, $50,000 Daisy Raybourn Possession of a controlled substance $500 Guy Glen Creppel, Jr. Grand Jury Indictment: Possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon $26,000 Lucius Craig Martin Possession of a controlled substance $3,000 Michael Harris Sale or transfer of a controlled substance $25,000 Rashaun Robinson Possession of a controlled substance $500 Katherine Fulton Possession of a controlled substance $25,000 Gabriel Lebron Rodriguez 3 counts sale or transfer of a controlled substance $75,000 Daryl Daughdrill Grand Jury Indictment 2 counts possession of a controlled substance $6,000 Carol Gene Hammond Jr. Grand Jury Indictment possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm $16,000 Kelly Woodward Possession of a controlled substance $25,000 Angela Neal Possession of a controlled substance $25,000 Caleb Harper Possession of a controlled substance $25,000 Tresa Jerkins Grand Jury Indictment possession of a controlled substance $3,000 Robert D. Jerkins Grand Jury Indictment possession of a controlled substance $3,000 Candise Hill Possession of a controlled substance $10,000

“We did a couple of search warrants looking for illegal narcotics, at least two locations in the county that we had warrants for today, places that have been problems,” Marion County Sheriff’s Department Maj. Brad McDermit said. “These locations are where a lot of narcotics activity is going on, occupied by known felons, known drug dealer.”

One of the locations was a convenience store on Highway 35 South where deputies apprehended two people, recovered several thousand in cash, marijuana, prescription medications and drug paraphernalia.

“We’ve had a lot of reports of drug sales, selling prescription medication, marijuana, methamphetamine, things like that out of the store,” McDermit said.

McDermit said their main goal is to chip away at the war on drugs, making the county a safer place.

