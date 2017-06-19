Three Laurel suspects arrested for attempted armed robbery

Laurel police arrested three suspects over the weekend following an attempted armed robbery.

Two victims were robbed by four men with handguns, according to police.

Fifteen-year-old Marquez Lang, 16-year-old Ernest Mayfield and 18-year-old Jarquavous Jackson were arrested by patrol officers a short time later. All three were charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery.

A fourth suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Austin Lang, but he is currently not in custody, according to police.

All of the suspects are being treated as adults.

