Three Laurel suspects arrested for attempted armed robbery

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Marquez Lang. Photo Courtesy: Laurel Police Department Marquez Lang. Photo Courtesy: Laurel Police Department
Jarquavous Jackson. Photo source: Laurel Police Department Jarquavous Jackson. Photo source: Laurel Police Department
Ernest Mayfield. Photo source: Laurel Police Department Ernest Mayfield. Photo source: Laurel Police Department
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Laurel police arrested three suspects over the weekend following an attempted armed robbery.

Two victims were robbed by four men with handguns, according to police.

Fifteen-year-old Marquez Lang, 16-year-old Ernest Mayfield and 18-year-old Jarquavous Jackson were arrested by patrol officers a short time later. All three were charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery.

A fourth suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Austin Lang, but he is currently not in custody, according to police.

All of the suspects are being treated as adults.

