CPSC: United Pet Group expands recall of chew products for dogs

UNDATED (WDAM) - More brands of Rawhide Chew products are being recalled due to possible contamination. United Pet Group is voluntarily expanding the recent recall to include its retail partners' private label brands.
The recall started after United Pet Group learned Rawhide Chew plants in Mexico and Colombia, and a Brazilian supplier, used an ammonium compound that's approved for cleaning food processing equipment. The compound hasn't been approved in the U.S. for use in making dog rawhide chews.
Consumer with these products can call the United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962 for a refund.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
