Greene Co. deputies searching for runaway teens - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Greene Co. deputies searching for runaway teens

Claudia Landrum (pictured first) and Kaelyn Smith (Pictured last) were reported as runaways on Saturday. Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Department. Claudia Landrum (pictured first) and Kaelyn Smith (Pictured last) were reported as runaways on Saturday. Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Department.
GREENE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Greene County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating two runaway teens. 

According to Chief Deputy Brad Warrick, two juveniles ran away from their homes on Saturday night. 

Claudia Landrum, 16, and Kaelyn Smith, 17, were possibly traveling together in a dark colored Chevrolet with two six-inch LED lights below the bumper, according to Warrick. 

Landrum is from Washington Co., AL and Smith is from Greene County, MS. 

No foul play is suspected, according to Warrick. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 601-394-2341.

