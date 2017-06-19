Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians prepares for annual fair

NESHOBA COUNTY (WDAM) – The Choctaw Indian Fair is coming up July 12 through 15 in the Choctaw community. The fair includes live entertainment, a carnival, sports and much more. Visit www.choctawindianfair.com for more details.
