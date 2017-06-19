New principal academy offered for school administrators

A new program on William Carey's campus will help current Mississippi school administrators.

The Program of Research and Evaluation of Public Schools (PREPS) located on the Hattiesburg campus of William Carey University announced the addition of CEO Mississippi to their program.

CEO Mississippi will be accepting applications from Mississippi K-12 administrators for participation in an innovative principal academy which will take place during the 2017-2018 school year. Dr. Bob Thompson of Lamar University, Texas, will join Dr. Ben Burnett, dean of the WCU School of Education, and Superintendent Brain Freeman of Forrest County Schools in leading the six sessions of the academy. Dr. Thompson is renowned for his experience, unique proven methods, and successful past superintendent and principal academies.

Mississippi K-12 principals and vice-principals are encouraged to apply before July 15, 2017 by submitting an online application located on the PREPS website www.mspreps.org. Enrollment is limited and competitive. PREPS was recently awarded a grant from the Phil Hardin Foundation which will significantly reduce the tuition for the academy participants.

For more information, contact Patti Permenter, William Carey University School of Education, at (601) 318-6229 or email ppementer@wmcarey.edu.

