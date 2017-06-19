Trio arrested after chase near Paul B Johnson State Park

Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop led to a foot chase near Paul B. Johnson State Park Friday.

Forrest County Sheriff's Department Investigator Nick Calico said a deputy observed a car that came back as stolen near the park around 3:50 p.m.

After the deputy initiated a traffic stop, two people ran from the car. One person was taken into custody during the traffic stop.

Deputies then continued to search the area around the state park and located the second suspect around 6:15 p.m. and the third around 9 p.m.

Niki Kearley, 29, of Hattiesburg, Elizabeth Griffith, 22, of Hattiesburg and Bobby Riggs, 35, of Purvis, are all charged with receiving stolen property.

