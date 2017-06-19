Identities released in fatal six-vehicle accident in Mt. Olive

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other emergency crews have responded to an accident involving multiple vehicles in Mt. Olive. The accident occurred just after 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 49 and MS 35. At least one ambulance was on scene and there have been reported injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
According to Forrest County Coroner, Butch Benedict, one person has died in an accident in Forrest County.
A new program on William Carey's campus will help current Mississippi school administrators.
To capture a moment, it's often said to 'just take a picture,' but one man is taking it to a different level, with a brush and a lot of color.
Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop led to a foot chase near Paul B. Johnson State Park Friday.
