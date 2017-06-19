Identities released in fatal six-vehicle accident in Mt. Olive

The identities of one killed and four injured in a six-vehicle accident in Mt. Olive Sunday have been released.

The wreck happened just after 4:00 p.m. on southbound U.S. 49 near the MS 35 intersection. A car was stopped at the light at MS 35 when a semi-truck rear-ended the vehicle, causing a chain reaction with a total of six cars.

According to Bart Brent Barfield with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the passengers in the vehicle that was stopped were husband and wife. They were identified as Deniese Fischbach, 65, and Dale Fischbach, 73, both of Brandon, Florida.

Deniese Fiscbach died, and Dale Fischbach was transported to Forrest General Hospital with moderate injuries, according to Barfield.

The couple's daughter, Keely Fischbach, 33, of Gainesville, Florida was following them in a second car, which was also involved, according to Barfield.

Keely is also in Forrest General Hospital with moderate injuries.

Linda Glass, 48, and Robert Glass, 63, were injured in the third car involved in the pile up. Both are from Greenwood and were transported to Forrest General Hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash. The accident is still under investigation.

