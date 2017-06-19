One person dies in Forrest County accident

According to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict, one person has died in an accident in Forrest County Monday morning.

Hattiesburg Public Information Officer LaTosha Myers-Mitchell said the accident happened Monday morning on U.S. 49 southbound near Dan's Truck Stop and Cafe.

Emergency crews are working the scene.

This is a developing story. Information will be reported as it becomes available.

