One person dies in Forrest County accident

By Blair LeDet, Morning Anchor
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) -

According to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict, one person has died in an accident in Forrest County Monday morning. 

Hattiesburg Public Information Officer LaTosha Myers-Mitchell said the accident happened Monday morning on U.S. 49 southbound near Dan's Truck Stop and Cafe. 

Emergency crews are working the scene.   

This is a developing story. Information will be reported as it becomes available. 

