Forrest County fatal accident victim identified - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Forrest County fatal accident victim identified

By Blair LeDet, Morning Anchor
Connect
(Source: WDAM Staff) (Source: WDAM Staff)
(Source: WDAM Staff) (Source: WDAM Staff)
(Source: WDAM Staff) (Source: WDAM Staff)
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) -

One person died Monday morning in a Forrest County car accident, according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.  

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Clyde Dempsey Moore, 28, of Hattiesburg, according to Benedict. 

Hattiesburg Public Information Officer LaTosha Myers-Mitchell said the accident happened Monday morning on U.S. 49 southbound near Dan's Truck Stop and Cafe. 

The accident involved an 18-wheeler and a single-cab pick-up truck. 

Emergency crews are still working the scene.   

This is a developing story. Information will be reported as it becomes available. 

 Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly