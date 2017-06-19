Forrest County fatal accident victim identified

One person died Monday morning in a Forrest County car accident, according to Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Clyde Dempsey Moore, 28, of Hattiesburg, according to Benedict.

Hattiesburg Public Information Officer LaTosha Myers-Mitchell said the accident happened Monday morning on U.S. 49 southbound near Dan's Truck Stop and Cafe.

The accident involved an 18-wheeler and a single-cab pick-up truck.

Emergency crews are still working the scene.

This is a developing story. Information will be reported as it becomes available.

