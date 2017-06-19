Forecast: Watching the tropics.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

It is going to be a very interesting week in our area as we could be impacted by a possible tropical system the National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring as it slowly enters the southern gulf.

At this time the system is not expected be a strong storm but could easily be a huge rain maker for our area.

Otherwise, expect showers and thunderstorms each day this week and very humid weather.

Please continue to keep up with future updates on the system approaching the southern gulf.