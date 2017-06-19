USM School of Construction to Hold Inaugural Summer Camp

The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Construction will conduct its inaugural USM-MCEF (Mississippi Construction Education Foundation) Building Futures Summer Camp June 25-29 for students in grades 8-10.More >>
Fifty wins, all the awards, a regular season Conference USA title, going 25-5 in the league, 14-1 on the road," said Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other emergency crews have responded to an accident involving multiple vehicles in Mt. Olive. The accident occurred just after 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 49 and MS 35. At least one ambulance was on scene and there have been reported injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
In 2013, the old Laurel WAML radio station photos were displayed at a Mississippi Main Street Association meeting on design. A re-use project idea for the building stumped the panel and it seemed in reality, the best option was demolition. But, locals Kenny Mann and his wife, Carrie, had other ideas for the space on West Fifth Avenue.More >>
