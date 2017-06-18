Laurel couple turns building ready for demolition into brewery

In 2013, the old Laurel WAML radio station photos were displayed at a Mississippi Main Street Association meeting on design. A re-use project idea for the building stumped the panel and it seemed in reality, the best option was demolition. But, locals Kenny Mann and his wife, Carrie, had other ideas for the space on West Fifth Avenue.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other emergency crews have responded to an accident involving multiple vehicles in Mt. Olive. The accident occurred just after 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 49 and MS 35. At least one ambulance was on scene and there have been reported injuries. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
A woman wanted for a string of armed robberies at Hattiesburg hotels was arrested on the coast.More >>
University of Southern Mississippi coach Jay Hopson definitely considers himself old school when it comes to football. So Hopson isn’t quite sure what to make of recent rules changes passed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association that will impact recruiting and preseason practice this year. “I thought we had a product that wasn’t broke,” said Hopson, who will be heading into his second season at the helm of the Golden Eagles this fall. “Tha...More >>
