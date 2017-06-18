MHP responds to wreck in Mt. Olive - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MHP responds to wreck in Mt. Olive

MT. OLIVE, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other emergency crews have responded to an accident involving multiple vehicles in Mt. Olive. 

The accident occurred just after 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 49 and MS 35. At least one ambulance was on scene and there have been injuries reported, according to MDOT. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. 

