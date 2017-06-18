Marion County woman arrested for string of armed robberies at Hattiesburg hotels

A woman wanted for a string of armed robberies at Hattiesburg hotels was arrested on the coast.

Hattiesburg Police and the U.S. Marshals arrested Keisha Naketta Patterson, 29, of Marion County in Gulport Saturday night. Patterson is charged with three counts of armed robbery.

Patterson was wanted in the recent armed robbery at the Motel 6 on US 49 in Hattiesburg during the morning of Thursday, June 15. HPD Public Information Officer LaTosha Myers-Mitchell said Patterson was also suspect in recent hotel robberies in the past week.

HPD said the Marion County Sheriff's Office and Columbia Police Department assisted in the arrest by leading police to an anonymous citizens who helped with identifying Patterson in the crimes.

The armed robbery at the Motel 6 was just one of five armed robberies at area businesses in the past week in Hattiesburg. Police still need help identifying suspects in those crimes.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

