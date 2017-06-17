Laurel Main Street recognized for building transformation

Laurel Main Street was recognized at the Mississippi Main Street Association's annual awards ceremony in Jackson on Thursday night. The MMSA awarded Laurel Main Street with the Outstanding Adaptive Reuse Project for its work on the Slowboat Brewing Company, according to a press release from MMSA.More >>
Residents in Lamar County are raising concern almost a month after potential Bellevue leaders filed a petition to become the next city in Mississippi.More >>
Potentials residents of Bellevue said they are On May 18, 2017, potential Bellevue leaders addressed the Lamar County Board of Supervisors with a petition that they said had enough signatures to incorporate the city of Bellevue. Adcock said they "surpassed" the mark of two-thirds of registered voters needed, but refused to disclose the actual number of signatures the group had collected.More >>