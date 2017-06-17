Laurel Main Street recognized for building transformation

Laurel Main Street was recognized at the Mississippi Main Street Association's annual awards ceremony in Jackson on Thursday night.

The MMSA awarded Laurel Main Street with the Outstanding Adaptive Reuse Project for its work on the Slowboat Brewing Company, according to a press release from MMSA. The award is given for the best adaptive reuse of an older building.

Before the Slowboat Brewing Company was transformed into a thriving business in downtown Laurel, the old Laurel WAML radio station stumped the MMSA committee tasked with redesigning the building for another use. Most thought that the best option was to demolish the building and start new, according to the press release.

Then, the idea for a microbrewery emerged and the creative vision of Kenny and Carrie Mann, owners of the brewery, guided the building through months of repairs, giving birth to the Slowboat Brewing Company.

Judi Holifield is the director of Laurel Main Street and the award was accepted by Kenny and Carrie Mann.

