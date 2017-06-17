HPD investigating fifth armed robbery this week - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD investigating fifth armed robbery this week

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery at a convenience store that was robbed less than a week ago. 

Officers responded to the Minit Mart at 1801 Hardy Street around 10:45 p.m. Friday.  Hattiesburg police PIO LaTosha Myers-Mitchell said a black male entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money.  The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

The Minit Mart was robbed less than a week ago around the same time on Saturday, June 10th.  HPD said at least one shot was fired, but no one was injured.  A suspect has not been arrested in that crime.

The armed robbery at the Minit Mart Friday marks the fifth this week in Hattiesburg.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

