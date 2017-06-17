Fugitive arrested in Forrest County

Residents in Lamar County are raising concern almost a month after potential Bellevue leaders filed a petition to become the next city in Mississippi.More >>
Potentials residents of Bellevue said they are On May 18, 2017, potential Bellevue leaders addressed the Lamar County Board of Supervisors with a petition that they said had enough signatures to incorporate the city of Bellevue. Adcock said they "surpassed" the mark of two-thirds of registered voters needed, but refused to disclose the actual number of signatures the group had collected.More >>
A pair of high-risk search warrants and multiple arrest warrants landed ten suspects behind bars in an ongoing illegal narcotics investigation on Friday in Marion County. “We did a couple of search warrants looking for illegal narcotics, at least two locations in the county that we had warrants for today, places that have been problems,” Marion County Sheriff’s Department Maj. Brad McDermit said. “These locations are where a lot of narcotics act...More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery at a convenience store that was robbed less than a week ago. Officers responded to the Minit Mart at 1801 Hardy Street around 10:45 p.m. Friday. Hattiesburg police PIO LaTosha Myers-Mitchell said a black male entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. The Minit Mart was robbed less th...More >>
The Forrest County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman wanted for identity theft in two states Friday morning.More >>
