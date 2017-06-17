Fugitive arrested in Forrest County

The Forrest County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman wanted for identity theft in two states Friday morning.

A Forrest County Patrol Deputy, his K9 partner and an agent with The 12th District Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested Milagros Jiminez, 54, around 2 a.m. Friday.

Jiminez was wanted for fraud and identity theft in Florida and Massachusetts. According to the Forrest County Sheriff's Office, Jiminez's most recent address is Haines City, Florida, in Polk County.

Jiminez is currently booked at the Forrest County Jail.

