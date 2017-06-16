Marion County drug sweep nets 10, drugs and money seized - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Marion County drug sweep nets 10, drugs and money seized

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Drug bust in Marion County lands 10 suspects behind bars Drug bust in Marion County lands 10 suspects behind bars
MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A pair of high-risk search warrants and multiple arrest warrants landed 10 suspects behind bars in an ongoing illegal narcotics investigation on Friday in Marion County.

“We did a couple of search warrants looking for illegal narcotics, at least two locations in the county that we had warrants for today, places that have been problems,” Marion County Sheriff’s Department Maj. Brad McDermit said. “These locations are where a lot of narcotics activity is going on, occupied by known felons, known drug dealer.”

One of the locations was a convenience store on Highway 35 South where deputies apprehended two people, recovered several thousand in cash, marijuana, prescription medications and drug paraphernalia.

“We’ve had a lot of reports of drug sales, selling prescription medication, marijuana, methamphetamine, things like that out of the store,” McDermit said.

McDermit said their main goal is to chip away at the war on drugs, making the county a safer place.

“Hopefully it makes for a better living environment for the citizens, and keeps the drug dealers and such looking over their shoulders,” McDermit said.

He said that meth is the biggest problem in the county.

“Right now, our biggest problem is methamphetamine, easily three-to-one,” McDermit said. “You can take 99 percent of our crime whether it be burglary, murder, assault and track them back to methamphetamine or other illegal drugs.”

McDermit said the department has roughly 15 arrest warrants and said they plan to work into the night until they locate the suspects.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Pine Belt cities on trend with state unemployment rate

    Pine Belt cities on trend with state unemployment rate

  • Pine Belt cities on trend with state unemployment rate

    Pine Belt cities on trend with state unemployment rate

    Friday, June 16 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-06-17 00:06:51 GMT
    Photo Source: WDAMPhoto Source: WDAM

    Mississippi’s Unemployment fell to a record low of 4.9 percent, the lowest rate since the Department of Labor began publishing state unemployment rates in 1976. 

    More >>

    Mississippi’s Unemployment fell to a record low of 4.9 percent, the lowest rate since the Department of Labor began publishing state unemployment rates in 1976. 

    More >>

  • Concerned Citizens of Bellevue: Signatures on petition to incorporate invalid

    Concerned Citizens of Bellevue: Signatures on petition to incorporate invalid

    Friday, June 16 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-06-16 22:49:08 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    Residents in Lamar County are raising concern almost a month after potential Bellevue leaders filed a petition to become the next city in Mississippi.

    More >>

    Potentials residents of Bellevue said they are On May 18, 2017, potential Bellevue leaders addressed the Lamar County Board of Supervisors with a petition that they said had enough signatures to incorporate the city of Bellevue.  Adcock said they "surpassed" the mark of two-thirds of registered voters needed, but refused to disclose the actual number of signatures the group had collected.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly