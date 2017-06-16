Saenger to host summer movie series

The Saenger Theater's Summer Movie Series begins on Monday, with kid-friendly movies scheduled to be shown from June 19-23.

Two movies will be shown each day beginning at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a press release from the Hattiesburg Tourism/Convention Commission. Monday's films will be "Zootopia" at 10 and "Up" at 2.

Tickets for the showings are $5 per person, per movie and can be purchased at hattiesburgsaenger.com, at the Theater box office or by calling 601-584-4888. Doors will open one hour prior to the showtime.

The Saenger Theater is located at 201 Forrest Street in Hattiesburg.

Schedule of movies to be shown:

June 19: "Zootopia" at 10 a.m. and "Up" at 2 p.m.

June 20: "Up" at 10 a.m. and "Zootopia" at 2 p.m.

June 21: "Despicable Me" at 10 a.m. and "Minions" at 2 p.m.

June 22: "Despicable Me" at 10 a.m. and "Minions" at 2 p.m.

June 23: "Inside Out" at 10 a.m. and "The Secret Life of Pets" at 2 p.m.

