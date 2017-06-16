Forrest County storm shelter to open for potential severe weathe - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forrest County storm shelter to open for potential severe weather

FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Forrest County Community Shelter will open at 3 p.m. for those who may live in a trailer or mobile home and need more stable shelter for potential severe thunder storms in area. 

Forrest County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

The 10,000-square foot. facility is adjacent to the James Lynn Cartlidge Multi-Purpose Center at 946 Sullivan Dr. Hattiesburg.

