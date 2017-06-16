Forrest County storm shelter to open for potential severe weather

A Columbia man said he finally found his passion for sculpting after his hands and eyes just started working together. Now, his bronzes, statues, and monuments have landed him with big honors. He was even a featured in the Rolling Stone Magazine. This good news celebrates a Pine Belt man sculpting success for himself with his talents.More >>
The Saenger Theater's Summer Movie Series begins on Monday, with kid-friendly movies scheduled to be shown from June 19-23.More >>
The Forrest County Community Shelter will open at 3 p.m. for those who may live in a trailer or mobile home and need more stable shelter for potential severe thunder storms in area.More >>
