Forrest County storm shelter to open for potential severe weather

The Forrest County Community Shelter will open at 3 p.m. for those who may live in a trailer or mobile home and need more stable shelter for potential severe thunder storms in area.

Forrest County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

The 10,000-square foot. facility is adjacent to the James Lynn Cartlidge Multi-Purpose Center at 946 Sullivan Dr. Hattiesburg.

