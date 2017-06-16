Local café hosts Steampunk Saturday

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) -- Team John Boy presents Steampunk Saturday – taking place June 17, starting at 10 a.m., at Java Werks, located at 2902 Hardy Street, Suite 10. Proceeds benefit Camp Corral, an organization that sends kids to camp while their parents recover from injuries suffered while on active military duty. Like www.facebook.com/TEAMJOHNBOY for more details.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.