Mount Olive native comes home, holds book signing

MOUNT OLIVE (WDAM) – Author Sharee McNair, a native of Mount Olive, has released a book entitled "Rejected to Be Released". The book is "a tool to guide you through dealing with being rejected," Amazon.com said.

McNair's book-signing takes place June 16 from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Jane Blain Brewer Library. For more details, call the library at 601-797-4955.

