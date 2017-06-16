Mount Olive native comes home, holds book signing - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mount Olive native comes home, holds book signing

By Doug Morris, Producer
MOUNT OLIVE (WDAM) – Author Sharee McNair, a native of Mount Olive, has released a book entitled "Rejected to Be Released".   The book is "a tool to guide you through dealing with being rejected," Amazon.com said.  

McNair's book-signing takes place June 16 from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Jane Blain Brewer Library.  For more details, call the library at 601-797-4955.

