Forestry equipment overturns, catches fire off I-59

Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving forestry equipment on Interstate 59 in Forrest County.

A cutter overturned and caught fire while attempting to remove a Pine tree from the median, according to Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown. The incident occurred before US 98 East near mile marker 55.

The equipment began to smoke heavily once overturned and caught fire before being quickly extinguished by fire fighters, according to Brown. No injuries have been reported at this time, but an ambulance is on scene.

The Dixie Volunteer Fire Department, the Forrest County Sheriff's Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol are on scene as well.

The left lane had already been closed in order to remove the tree from the median and will remain closed as crews work to retrieve the overturned equipment.

