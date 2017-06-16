Concerned Citizens of Bellevue: Signatures on petition to incorporate invalid

Mississippi’s Unemployment fell to a record low of 4.9 percent, the lowest rate since the Department of Labor began publishing state unemployment rates in 1976.More >>
Residents in Lamar County are raising concern almost a month after potential Bellevue leaders filed a petition to become the next city in Mississippi.More >>
Potentials residents of Bellevue said they are On May 18, 2017, potential Bellevue leaders addressed the Lamar County Board of Supervisors with a petition that they said had enough signatures to incorporate the city of Bellevue. Adcock said they "surpassed" the mark of two-thirds of registered voters needed, but refused to disclose the actual number of signatures the group had collected.More >>
A pair of high-risk search warrants and multiple arrest warrants landed ten suspects behind bars in an ongoing illegal narcotics investigation on Friday in Marion County. “We did a couple of search warrants looking for illegal narcotics, at least two locations in the county that we had warrants for today, places that have been problems,” Marion County Sheriff’s Department Maj. Brad McDermit said. “These locations are where a lot of narcotics act...More >>
A Columbia man said he finally found his passion for sculpting after his hands and eyes just started working together. Now, his bronzes, statues, and monuments have landed him with big honors. He was even a featured in the Rolling Stone Magazine. This good news celebrates a Pine Belt man sculpting success for himself with his talents.More >>
